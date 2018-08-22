WestJet changes course, reestablishes direct flights between Edmonton and Las Vegas

WestJet has had a change of heart – or business model – when it comes to service between Edmonton and Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the Canadian airline said it will maintain non-stop service between the two North American cities after announcing earlier this month it was cancelling the flights.

Starting on Oct. 11, there will be four weekly direct WestJet flights between Edmonton and Las Vegas on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“We applaud WestJet for being so responsive to the priorities of travellers in the Edmonton Metro Region,” said Myron Keehn, Edmonton International Airport commercial and air service development vice president. “The WestJet group of companies is offering our travellers the flights and the service they want.”

On Aug. 2, WestJet announced starting in October, it would no longer offer direct flights to Las Vegas or Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, instead providing flights to the destinations through its ultra low cost airline, Swoop.

On Wednesday, WestJet said it heard from customers that its non-stop service from Edmonton to Las Vegas was a priority.

“We have made this a reality so our guests can continue to book WestJet, WestJet Vacation packages as well as earn and use WestJet Rewards dollars, the WestJet RBC MasterCard and its associated companion vouchers for their vacations from Edmonton to this top tourist destination,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet’s vice-president of network planning and alliances.

Swoop’s model is based on passengers paying ancillary fees for additions such as bags, premium seats and Wi-Fi that inflate travel costs depending on individual passenger needs.