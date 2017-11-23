WestJet delivers Christmas surprise to Edmonton passengers

Edmonton travellers received a holiday surprise on Thursday morning.

The WestJet 12 Flights of Christmas campaign stopped at the Edmonton International Airport on Thursday morning, where unsuspecting passengers heading to Abbotsford, B.C., received a pleasant surprise.

Before they boarded their flight, a massive gift was waiting for them at the airport. The passengers unwrapped the massive gift, which was designed with several layers, with each layer containing a different gift.

The surprises included WestJet gift cards and headphones. As the group continued to peel back the layers, they eventually got to the final gift which was a free flight for all those involved — about 160 people.

“I got a free flight! And I hate getting up early in the morning. It’s very exciting,” passenger Megan Lauber said, who is planning to use the free flight to travel somewhere warm.

“It was fun seeing everyone get into it, and [there was lots] of excitement for first thing in the morning,” another passenger Karen Bllous said.

The Edmonton stop was Day 6 of the WestJet 12 Flights of Christmas promotion.

“It’s 12 days, 12 surprises in many different cities across Canada,” WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart said.

“We thought, ‘What better way to lead into the holiday season than to be surprising and delighting our Canadian guests?”

It’s become a tradition for the Canadian airline company to surprise people with gifts during the holiday season.

The WestJet Christmas miracle videos have been viewed tens of millions of times since the company started the campaign in 2012.

Last year, WestJet went to Fort McMurray to surprise residents impacted by the May 2016 wildfires with a Christmas party and free WestJet tickets.

“In the past, we’ve done specific cities, and we thought what better way than to surprise people in many different cities across Canada,” Stewart said.

So far, the airline company has touched down Montreal, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton.