BUSINESS REPORT: Will canadians Swoop in on budget WestJet carrier’s deals?

Swoop is the all-new WestJet discount airline that will start flying next summer.

It will offer fares that are 40 per cent cheaper than those currently available in Canada and operate as a completely separate and distinct brand.

The hope is that the new carrier will lure back Canadians who have been going cross border to the U.S. to board cheap no-frills U.S. airlines.

WestJet has announced that Abbotsford is on the list of airports served, and the company is now negotiating with different airports across Canada.

According to WestJet, Swoop will be charging fees for everything from carry-on luggage and priority boarding to in-flight entertainment and extended legroom seats.

It also said featured advertising on board is a possibility.

Air Canada is planning a similar entry into the market, but analysts state, “there may only be room for one low cost carrier, and WestJet is best suited to that role.”