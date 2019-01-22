Canada
January 22, 2019 2:13 pm

Police investigating alleged daylight bank robbery in Milton

By Reporter  900 CHML

Halton police are looking for a suspect after the Scotiabank on Main Street in Milton was reportedly robbed.

Halton Regional Police Service
A A

Halton police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in Milton.

READ MORE: Former Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden wins federal Liberal nomination in Milton

Police say a suspect entered the Scotiabank on Main Street just before 1:30 p.m. Monday and took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a slim build, but no weapon was observed.

READ MORE: Police say man died after suffering medical episode, crashing pickup truck in Oakville

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bank
Cash
Crime
Halton
HamOnt
Mainstreet
Milton
milton crime
money
Robbery
scotibank
Suspect
Theft
witnesses

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.