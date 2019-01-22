Police investigating alleged daylight bank robbery in Milton
A A
Halton police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in Milton.
READ MORE: Former Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden wins federal Liberal nomination in Milton
Police say a suspect entered the Scotiabank on Main Street just before 1:30 p.m. Monday and took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a slim build, but no weapon was observed.
READ MORE: Police say man died after suffering medical episode, crashing pickup truck in Oakville
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.