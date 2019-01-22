Police investigating alleged daylight bank robbery in Milton

Halton police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in Milton.

Police say a suspect entered the Scotiabank on Main Street just before 1:30 p.m. Monday and took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a slim build, but no weapon was observed.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

A bank robbery took place at 1:23pm yesterday at the Scotiabank located at 244 Main Street in the Town of Milton. Did you see something? Contact our 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau 905- 825-4747 ext. 2417. Details: https://t.co/zQFCljbMcW ^jh pic.twitter.com/ckkSF6UCKa — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 22, 2019