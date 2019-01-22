Snow and freezing rain in store for London tonight: Environment Canada

Snow and freezing rain in the forecast tonight has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

The weather agency says it’ll feel like -24 C with wind chill Tuesday morning, rising to feel like -9 C in the afternoon. A band of snow starting in the evening will deliver between 2-5 cm of snow in most regions before turning into freezing rain. The freezing rain will last for several hours, before a warm front on Wednesday turns it into rain.

Environment Canada says there’s a brief period of thaw in store Wednesday, as temperatures sore to a high of 6 C amid 15-25 centimeters of rainfall. Later in the day, strong southwesterly winds are expected to gust up to 70 or 80 kilometers an hour.

Environment Canada says it may issue freezing rain warnings later Tuesday.