Simplex Sports helps keep your golf game sharp in the winter

It may be mid-January but it sure doesn’t feel like it out there. This balmy weather we have been enjoying has some Okanagan golfers wanting to get outside and hit the links.

But it is still winter out there and unless you are willing to fly to some southern destination, getting out on a golf course is all but impossible here in the valley.

So how can local golfers get their green fix and keep their golf game sharp during the off-season?

Travis Lowe found a place that has become a swinging hit with some Okanagan golfers over the last few months.