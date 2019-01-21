Man charged after death of 2-year-old believed to have died by snake venom poisoning

North Vancouver RCMP say they have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the 2014 death of a two-year-old who is believed to have been poisoned by snake venom.

Police say on May 18, 2014, Henry Thomas, who is a resident of Seabird Island, Agassiz, had a two-year-old girl in his care. In the early morning hours, he returned the girl to her mother’s home in North Vancouver, according to police.

At 5 a.m. the following day, the child’s mother contacted the RCMP and said her child was deceased.

An investigation followed, involving Forensic Identification Service examinations and assistance from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

In July 2015, a search warrant was executed at Thomas’ home in Agassiz, where snakes and related equipment were seized, according to police. Further biological DNA testing was conducted throughout 2016 and 2017. Police say testing confirmed that snake venom was the cause of death for the two-year-old infant.

Thomas was arrested on Jan. 18, 2019, at his Agassiz home.

He has now been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, section 215, of the Criminal Code.

This is a very tragic incident that resulted in a complex, unique investigation by police and support agencies, said Supt. Chris Kennedy, officer in charge of the North Vancouver RCMP, in a release. Our condolences are extended to the family and community of the deceased child.