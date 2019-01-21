Police charge same driver with speeding twice in 20 minutes: OPP
A Norfolk county man was given two speeding tickets by the same officer within 20 minutes on Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Officers initially pulled the man over on Highway 3 in South Middleton at about 11:30 p.m., and charged the 23-year-old driver.
As the man pulled away from the first traffic stop, police said he accelerated at high speed. The same officer stopped the driver again and issued him a second ticket.
READ MORE: OPP enforcement blitz targets Hwy. 6 corridor
“The Norfolk County OPP want to remind all drivers that driving is a privilege and not a right,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a statement.
“Every time you get behind that wheel of a motor vehicle you need to put your safety and those on the roadway as a priority.”
Richard Martens was charged with two counts of speeding.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.