OPP enforcement blitz targets Hwy. 6 corridor

Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a one-day enforcement and safety blitz on Highway 6.

Wednesday’s crackdown is targetting distracted, aggressive and impaired drivers, all leading factors in crashes and collisions.

OPP officers are also watching for seatbelt use, the last of the so-called “Big 4” violations.

The blitz is along Highway 6 South from Hamilton to Haldimand County, and on Highway 6 North between Hamilton and Wellington County.

Police says there’s been a “noticeable rise” in motor vehicle collisions involving property damage and personal injury along the corridor in recent years.