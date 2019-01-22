Dark Poutine podcast recap: The Beast of B.C. Clifford Olson, Part 1

In this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we look at a convicted Canadian serial killer who confessed to murdering 11 children and young adults. He was also known as the “Beast of B.C.”

Starting in November 1980, children between the ages of nine and 18 years old began to go missing in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam. A few were found sexually assaulted and brutally murdered while others were written off as runaways, which some believe was due to systemic classism within local police departments. No real connections were made in cases until seven kids were gone by late July 1981, almost nine months later. Police began to look at one suspect intensely, a man named Clifford Robert Olson Jr., but they didn’t have enough hard evidence to arrest him and he was not done killing.

READ MORE: Timeline: The life and crimes of Clifford Olson

We will cover his next four murders, eventual capture and the aftermath in next week’s episode.

Sources:

Clifford Olson — Wikipedia

Vancouver Police Museum: Beast of B.C. — Part 1 and Part 2

Newspapers.com

BCTV Archives thanks to Global News

MacLeans Magazine Archives

Crime Library — Clifford Olson

Book: Where Shadows Linger

Website: http://darkpoutine.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/darkpoutinepod

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darkpoutine/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkpoutine/

Email: dakpoutinepodcast@gmail.com

Support the show: https://www.paypal.me/darkpoutine

The views, information and opinions expressed in Dark Poutine are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Dark Poutine and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company, Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Dark Poutine. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

We LOVE that you are loving the “Dark Poutine” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Dark Poutine and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Dark Poutine and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.