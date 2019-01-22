Blogs
Dark Poutine podcast recap: The Beast of B.C. Clifford Olson, Part 1

Clifford Robert Olson Jr.

In this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we look at a convicted Canadian serial killer who confessed to murdering 11 children and young adults. He was also known as the “Beast of B.C.”

Starting in November 1980, children between the ages of nine and 18 years old began to go missing in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam. A few were found sexually assaulted and brutally murdered while others were written off as runaways, which some believe was due to systemic classism within local police departments. No real connections were made in cases until seven kids were gone by late July 1981, almost nine months later. Police began to look at one suspect intensely, a man named Clifford Robert Olson Jr., but they didn’t have enough hard evidence to arrest him  and he was not done killing.

We will cover his next four murders, eventual capture and the aftermath in next week’s episode.

