Russell Brand called out for ‘sexist’ parenting style

Russell Brand has never spent a full 24 hours with his children.
The actor, who recently touched on his parenting style in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, admitted he had only spent “a night” with his daughters Mabel and Peggy.
“[My wife] wouldn’t go away for 24 hours, Laura. She respects and cares for their safety too much,” he said. “Yes, I’m very, very focused on the mystical connotations of Mabel’s beauty and grace. Not so good on the nappies and making sure that they eat food. When I looked after Mabel on her own, she dropped two social classes in an hour.”
The 43-year-old comedian continued his wife also packed all of the baby bags and snacks for their children.
“It turns out that she is extremely well versed int he nuances and complexities of child-rearing. Me, I am dedicated to it, devoted to it, but I am still surprised when it’s like ‘Oh my God, this is f*****g really hard and it’s so exhausting.’ The younger one [who is six months], I just feel inept so quickly like with the crying.”
He said his wife was able to “sustain and maintain domesticity in a way that’s astonishing,” something he doesn’t have experience with. “I do whatever I’m told,” he said.
But Brand added he didn’t want the interview to conclude he was a lazy parent.
“I would hate for you to leave with the impression that I’m sort of a sat watching television, peering over the armchair at what’s going on,” he continued. “Yesterday, like, I drove Mabel to the playschool and I drop her at the playschool. But I’m sensitive and awake and aware, so I have to dial a lot of s**t down to go through life normal.”
On Twitter, not many were impressed by Brand’s interview or how he talked about his wife. Some on Twitter called him “sexist.”
Guardian reporter Hadley Freeman said the actor’s responses were very “Russell Brand.”
“Russell Brand pitching himself as some New Age, all new, mature and sensitive dad – and then saying he’s too sensitive to do any actual parenting is the most Russell Brand thing I’ve ever read in my life.”
Other’s agreed with Freeman’s response.
But some argued he was only praising his wife.
In 2014, Brand was also called out for his views on sexism and even feminism.
Brand claimed this then girlfriend Jemina Khan changed him from a sexist to a feminist, the Telegraph reported after he joined the No More Page 3 campaign (a campaign in the U.K. that aimed to stop The Sun newspaper from printing pictures of topless models on Page 3).
He posted a photo of himself in a campaign shirt with the caption, “Love of a good woman.”
Some, like scientist and writer Dr. Brooke Magnanti didn’t buy his sudden jump into feminism.
“The world loves a lover, and Brand’s enthusiasm for his relationship with Jemima Khan is sweet. ‘Love of a good woman,’ though? Really? What on earth does that mean? That all the other women — of which, by his own admission, there have been a good many, including ex-wife Katy Perry — were insufficiently good enough to convince Brand that sexism wasn’t on?,” she wrote.
“I’m not buying it. Neither the ‘good woman’ trope nor the idea that women’s behaviour and attention is specifically responsible for men’s sexism. That is actually pretty sexist, you know?”
