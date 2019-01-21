Russell Brand called out for ‘sexist’ parenting style

Russell Brand has never spent a full 24 hours with his children.

The actor, who recently touched on his parenting style in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, admitted he had only spent “a night” with his daughters Mabel and Peggy.

“[My wife] wouldn’t go away for 24 hours, Laura. She respects and cares for their safety too much,” he said. “Yes, I’m very, very focused on the mystical connotations of Mabel’s beauty and grace. Not so good on the nappies and making sure that they eat food. When I looked after Mabel on her own, she dropped two social classes in an hour.”

The 43-year-old comedian continued his wife also packed all of the baby bags and snacks for their children.

“It turns out that she is extremely well versed int he nuances and complexities of child-rearing. Me, I am dedicated to it, devoted to it, but I am still surprised when it’s like ‘Oh my God, this is f*****g really hard and it’s so exhausting.’ The younger one [who is six months], I just feel inept so quickly like with the crying.”

He said his wife was able to “sustain and maintain domesticity in a way that’s astonishing,” something he doesn’t have experience with. “I do whatever I’m told,” he said.

But Brand added he didn’t want the interview to conclude he was a lazy parent.

“I would hate for you to leave with the impression that I’m sort of a sat watching television, peering over the armchair at what’s going on,” he continued. “Yesterday, like, I drove Mabel to the playschool and I drop her at the playschool. But I’m sensitive and awake and aware, so I have to dial a lot of s**t down to go through life normal.”

Social media users react

On Twitter, not many were impressed by Brand’s interview or how he talked about his wife. Some on Twitter called him “sexist.”

Guardian reporter Hadley Freeman said the actor’s responses were very “Russell Brand.”

“Russell Brand pitching himself as some New Age, all new, mature and sensitive dad – and then saying he’s too sensitive to do any actual parenting is the most Russell Brand thing I’ve ever read in my life.”

Russell Brand pitching himself as some New Age, all new, mature and sensitive dad – and then saying he’s too sensitive to do any actual parenting is the most Russell Brand thing I’ve ever read in my life pic.twitter.com/T0KSObnWXo — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) January 20, 2019

Other’s agreed with Freeman’s response.

Basically Laura has 3 children pic.twitter.com/GJsMbTtXgy — Sarah (@sbl1976) January 20, 2019

@rustyrockets I admire your work around drugs & health but was disappointed to read about your attitude to parenting. Im a mum of 4 with #BPD – I know Im not the best parent but I always strive to learn & improve. I hope you were simply misrepresented https://t.co/PBcdlpaTBr — Victoria Nunn (@viva_victoria85) January 21, 2019

Eeeurgh. What a load of cobblers. Imagine if mothers (and Russell Brand’s partner) refused to change nappies, remember snacks for their toddlers & do BASIC PARENTING because of being ‘romantic & reflective’. Turns out Russell Brand is just a big old fashioned sexist. https://t.co/FEdHpfZIEi — Rhiannon Clapperton (@HughesyRhi) January 20, 2019

As ever Russell Brand reels off a load of woo woo to distract from the fact that he's got a shitty attitude towards women. https://t.co/7mxHCUQbVj — Ellie Mae O'Hagan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MissEllieMae) January 20, 2019

Russell Brand’s approach to parenting reminds me of that time Rupert Murdoch tweeted that he was babysitting his own child https://t.co/Ao28N7DsyK — anyabike (@anyabike) January 20, 2019

But some argued he was only praising his wife.

Not defending @rustyrockets here but as a married mum of 2 his comments are not unusual. Many men of young children are utterly clueless and in the face of far more capable partners they just concede defeat. He does praise his wife, that's more than many.https://t.co/umAUPHUGjC — Cathy McFarland (@PipingWidow) January 21, 2019

Is Russell Brand the sexist monster everyone is making him out to be? Or just another imperfect, damaged human who doesn't know the "right" thing to say. I know plenty of dads like him, and far worse, but no-one interviews them. — Jules (@MissMastery) January 20, 2019

Has anyone slamming @rustyrockets’s thought to ask for his wife’s opinion on their parenting dynamics? Or are they too sexist to consider a woman’s perspective? 🙄

Don’t let them upset you dear Russell. You contribute energy to the nurturing of your babies in plenty of ways. — Samantha Pressdee (@SammiePressdee) January 21, 2019

In 2014, Brand was also called out for his views on sexism and even feminism.

Brand claimed this then girlfriend Jemina Khan changed him from a sexist to a feminist, the Telegraph reported after he joined the No More Page 3 campaign (a campaign in the U.K. that aimed to stop The Sun newspaper from printing pictures of topless models on Page 3).

He posted a photo of himself in a campaign shirt with the caption, “Love of a good woman.”

Some, like scientist and writer Dr. Brooke Magnanti didn’t buy his sudden jump into feminism.

“The world loves a lover, and Brand’s enthusiasm for his relationship with Jemima Khan is sweet. ‘Love of a good woman,’ though? Really? What on earth does that mean? That all the other women — of which, by his own admission, there have been a good many, including ex-wife Katy Perry — were insufficiently good enough to convince Brand that sexism wasn’t on?,” she wrote.

“I’m not buying it. Neither the ‘good woman’ trope nor the idea that women’s behaviour and attention is specifically responsible for men’s sexism. That is actually pretty sexist, you know?”

