Trisha Yearwood talks new album and working with husband Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood is one of the most recognizable names and voices in country music, and she’s back with her new album of Frank Sinatra covers, appropriately titled Let’s Be Frank.

ET Canada correspondent Keshia Chante caught up with the country superstar to talk all about the exciting new album, the advice she would tell her younger self and what it’s like to work with her legendary husband, Garth Brooks.

“Well, I had been on tour with Garth, and I was pretty busy those three and a half years, so when that ended last December, I was like, ‘I need to make new music’ and I wanted to make this Sinatra record,” Yearwood explains. “I wanted to make a regular studio country album, so I’ve been working on both, so there are two projects happening.”

The 54-year-old’s new album also includes a song that she co-wrote with her husband. As it turns out, she admits that working with Brooks and being married to him are similar in many ways.

“I have to say, he’s very open, and I think us being together has helped us both be a little more — it used to be like ‘no this is how we’re doing it’ because we’re both bosses and we’re both independent and alphas. When you marry a guy like that, you both have to compromise a little bit,” Yearwood reveals.

“We [collaborated] and it was great and I think this is where that song belonged,” she adds.

After being in the music business for more than 20 years, the She’s In Love With the Boy singer reveals that she would tell her younger self not to be worried about being perfect.

“I’d love to have this fierce ownership of my own self without the wrinkles at 25. I’ve been bonus mom to these three girls in their 20s now and I want them to enjoy this moment and not worry about the things we worry about,” she explains. “You earn 54, you get there and you’re like, ‘okay this is cool.'”