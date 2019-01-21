Entertainment
January 21, 2019 9:34 am

Trisha Yearwood talks new album and working with husband Garth Brooks

By Alyssa Croezen ETCanada.com

ET Canada reporter Keshia Chante catches up with country superstar Trisha Yearwood as she dishes about her collection of Frank Sinatra covers on 'Let's Be Frank', her first solo album in 11 years.

A A

Trisha Yearwood is one of the most recognizable names and voices in country music, and she’s back with her new album of Frank Sinatra covers, appropriately titled Let’s Be Frank.

ET Canada correspondent Keshia Chante caught up with the country superstar to talk all about the exciting new album, the advice she would tell her younger self and what it’s like to work with her legendary husband, Garth Brooks.

Trisha Yearwood discusses her new album of Frank Sinatra songs and performs at The Grammy Museum on Jan. 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Read more: Garth Brooks Returns The Love For Lady Gaga On ‘The Late Show’

Story continues below

“Well, I had been on tour with Garth, and I was pretty busy those three and a half years, so when that ended last December, I was like, ‘I need to make new music’ and I wanted to make this Sinatra record,” Yearwood explains. “I wanted to make a regular studio country album, so I’ve been working on both, so there are two projects happening.”

The 54-year-old’s new album also includes a song that she co-wrote with her husband. As it turns out, she admits that working with Brooks and being married to him are similar in many ways.

“I have to say, he’s very open, and I think us being together has helped us both be a little more — it used to be like ‘no this is how we’re doing it’ because we’re both bosses and we’re both independent and alphas. When you marry a guy like that, you both have to compromise a little bit,” Yearwood reveals.

“We [collaborated] and it was great and I think this is where that song belonged,” she adds.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.

John Shearer/WireImage

Read more: Garth Brooks Invites Swedish Fan To Join Him And Wife Trisha Yearwood For Dinner

After being in the music business for more than 20 years, the She’s In Love With the Boy singer reveals that she would tell her younger self not to be worried about being perfect.

“I’d love to have this fierce ownership of my own self without the wrinkles at 25. I’ve been bonus mom to these three girls in their 20s now and I want them to enjoy this moment and not worry about the things we worry about,” she explains. “You earn 54, you get there and you’re like, ‘okay this is cool.'”

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Frank Sinatra
Garth Brooks
Keshia Chante
Let's Be Frank
Let's Be Frank album
Trisha yearwood
Trisha Yearwood interview
Trisha Yearwood Let's Be Frank
Trisha Yearwood new album

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.