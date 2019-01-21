Former Manitoba justice minister Andrew Swan seeks federal NDP nomination

Former Manitoba Justice Minister Andrew Swan says he is seeking the federal NDP nomination in Winnipeg Centre.

Swan says he will keep his legislature seat for the time being, and will decide when to resign if he wins the federal nomination.

Winnipeg Centre has a long history of supporting the NDP, but Robert-Falcon Ouellette won the seat for the Liberals in the last election.

Swan already faces one competitor for the bid, Leah Gazan, an instructor at the University of Winnipeg.