Woman’s body found in burning vehicle ‘non-criminal’: Edmonton police

A woman was found dead inside a vehicle that had caught fire in northwest Edmonton on Sunday night, but after investigating, police said the death was not suspicious.

Police and firefighters were called around 6:30 p.m. to an industrial area near 164 Street, north of 137 Avenue. They arrived to find a red Ford Escape on fire.

“They were extinguishing the flames and when they finished that, they found a deceased person in the vehicle,” said District Chief Todd Weiss.

The body was found in the driver’s seat. There is no word on what caused the fire, and investigators hope witnesses will be able to help determine what happened.

“We had multiple reports that were called in to dispatch,” Weiss said. “There were a few people when I arrived on scene, giving statements to police — that’s all I can say about that.”

Edmonton police said early Monday morning that the death was non-criminal in nature. No other details were released.