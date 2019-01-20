Former Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden wins federal Liberal nomination in Milton

Former Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden has won the federal Liberal nomination in Milton Sunday.

The Liberal Party made the announcement Sunday evening on Twitter.

Van Koeverden will be running against veteran Conservative MP Lisa Raitt in Milton.

READ MORE: Adam van Koeverden, 4-time Olympic medallist, to run for Liberals in next federal election

Raitt was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008, was a high profile member of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet and was appointed the Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Van Koeverden announced his intention to run as a Liberal candidate last October.

According to a website outlining his candidacy, van Koeverden’s campaign will put an emphasis on youth, sport, physical education and healthy communities.

He has won four medals at the Olympics, including gold, as well as two world championships. He was Canada’s flagbearer at the Olympic games in Athens and Beijing.

-With files from The Canadian Press