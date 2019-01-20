Overtime victory gives London Lightning a split over St. John’s Edge on The Rock

After coming up short on Saturday, the London Lightning came back on Sunday and beat the St. John’s Edge 119-113 in overtime on Sunday to go 1-1 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

London trailed by nine points with just over five minutes to play but managed to chip away and then get the deficit down to three points with 1:21 remaining, setting the stage for Jaylen Babb-Harrison to hit a three-pointer with 46 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game 103-103.

The teams went back and forth to start OT until Marvin Phillips made a three-point shot to give the Lightning the lead with 29 seconds to go, and Garrett Williamson knocked down four consecutive free throws to seal the win.

READ MORE: North Bay Battalion knock off London Knights in overtime

Williamson had 26 points in the game. Babb-Harrison scored 25 for London.

Former Lightning player Junior Cadougan led all scorers in the game with 27.

London shot the ball very well, going 49.5 per cent from the field and 80.8 per cent from the free-throw line.

WATCH: College basketball player smokes backboard with head, still makes incredible block

Conversely, the Central Division leading Edge shot 43.5 per cent from the field and 62.5 per cent from the foul line.

The victory improved the Lightning record to 10-12 in 2018-19 and leaves them 3.5 games behind St. John’s for first place.

READ MORE: Around the OHL: Big games, big goals and future draft picks

London will host the Island Storm on Saturday, January 26 for their annual Shine the Light game in support of the

London Abused Women’s Centre.

Game time will be 7:00 at Budweiser Gardens.