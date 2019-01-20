Atlantic Canada braces for winter weather, N.B. to receive brunt of storm

A brutal winter storm is expected to slam Atlantic Canada Sunday, with New Brunswick bearing the brunt of the impact.

Environment Canada has issued storm warnings for the entire province, which can expect up to 40 centimetres of snow and windy throughout the day.

READ MORE: Approaching winter storm prompts warnings for residents of the Maritimes

The government is urging New Brunswick residents to have an emergency storm kit ready and to stay off the roads if they don’t need to travel.

New Brunswick says that travel is not recommended a number of the province’s highways.

The wet snow is coming down fast and furious in #Moncton making for some slick conditions. If you need to be out and about, travel safe #NBStorn pic.twitter.com/R2cjEiZtex — Callum Smith (@smithc902) January 20, 2019

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are also expecting heavy wind, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow forecast throughout the day before it eventually changes to rain.

Nova Scotia Power said it will activate its emergency centre on Sunday morning and is encouraging people to “plan for their safety.”

In Newfoundland and Labrador, a slew of cold-weather and winter storm warnings have been issued, with up to 40 centimetres of snow expected in some regions.

With files from Alexander Quon