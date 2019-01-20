Fire crews working to contain equipment shed fire in Burnaby

Fire crews are containing a fire at a commercial building at Aubrey and Pinehurst in Burnaby, bordering the Kinder Morgan tank farm facility.

We’ve received confirmation from Kinder Morgan officials the fire is not on their property.

Fire crews appear to be dealing with a large equipment shed, possibly containing one or more large front loaders burning inside.

There does not appear to be a threat or danger to local residents, as fire crews appear to have this fire under control now.

The bright orange flames and plumes of smoke could be seen for quite a distance, causing some alarm to local residents due to the proximity to the Kinder Morgan facility.

More details to come as we learn them…