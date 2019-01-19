Alberta students show off tech skills as part of 24-hour ‘hackathon’

Alberta students had the opportunity to show off their coding abilities on Saturday.

The University of Alberta’s Computer Engineering Club hosted its sixth annual “Hacked” event, a 24-hour coding competition that brought together more than 500 students from all over the province to build tech projects of their own design.

The only rules were that the student must complete their projects in 24 hours and they couldn’t use anything they previously built.

“The reason we don’t give a theme or a specific project idea is because we want students to work on what interests them,” said Hacked organizer Nathan Doraty. “Whether it be mobile or websites, we want people to explore what projects really interest them.”

The designs included everything from mobile apps to hardware projects. Once completed, the students presented their projects to a group of judges and the winners received cash and prizes.

“You get to come in and spend 24 hours with your peers, working on something that you love, and then you get to present to a panel of judges and you might win a prize from it, which is pretty awesome,” Doraty said.

The event was also sponsored by several companies, which provided the students the additional benefit of demonstrating their abilities and knowledge to potential future employers.

In addition, Hacked offered the students an opportunity to learn through nine workshops available to them.

