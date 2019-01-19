Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge might be getting a new name

A century-old bridge in Winnipeg is getting ready for a major facelift — and maybe a new name.

Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos is putting forward a motion in hopes that Arlington Bridge will be renamed Reconciliation Way.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg reveals design of what new Arlington Bridge could look like

The bridge, completed in 1912, was built to connect two neighbourhoods separated by the CP Rail yards.

The Aboriginal Council supports the idea, and a new bridge is slated for completion in 2023.

READ MORE: Winnipeg group says ‘it’s time’ for rail relocation