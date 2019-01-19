Canada
Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge might be getting a new name

A Winnipeg city councillor has proposed a motion to rename the Arlington Bridge.

A century-old bridge in Winnipeg is getting ready for a major facelift — and maybe a new name.

Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos is putting forward a motion in hopes that Arlington Bridge will be renamed Reconciliation Way.

The bridge, completed in 1912, was built to connect two neighbourhoods separated by the CP Rail yards.

The Aboriginal Council supports the idea, and a new bridge is slated for completion in 2023.

