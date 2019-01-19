Snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

DriveBC is warning motorists of compact snow plus slushy and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector.

The warnings also extend to many Interior highways, though some highways show good driving conditions.

For more on DriveBC’s warnings, click here. For more on DriveBC’s webcams, click here.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning of 15 to 25 centimetres for the Coquihalla Highway, due to a Pacific frontal system. Snow fell overnight, and, on Saturday morning, the national weather service re-issued the same warning.

“A Pacific frontal system will continue to give snow heavy at times to Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt today,” said Environment Canada. “Total snow accumulations up to 20 cm can be expected by early this evening before the snow tapers to a few flurries.

“Additionally, strong southwesterly winds accompanying the front will give local blowing snow resulting in low visibilities. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

There is also a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass along Highway 97, with 15 to 25 cm expected.

“Heavy snow will fall through Sunday over Pine Pass,” said Environment Canada. “Mild and moist air aloft from a Pacific front will combine with an entrenched arctic airmass to produce periods of snow for the next two days over Pine Pass.

“Five to 10 cm of accumulation is expected today with another 10 cm tonight, followed by a further 2 to 5 cm on Sunday. Fifteen to 25 cm of total snowfall is forecast. The snow will finally ease Sunday afternoon.”