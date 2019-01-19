Riverside School Board reassures parents following gas leak in Montreal school

In a letter addressed to parents, the Riverside School Board — which is responsible for anglophone public schools on the South Shore — said it has already taken measures to install carbon monoxide detectors in all of its buildings.

The school board posted the letter to Facebook after Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Friday that carbon monoxide detectors would be mandatory in all schools.

WATCH: Quebec moves towards making carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in schools

Roberge made the announcement after a gas leak at Des Découvreurs Elementary School in Montreal’s LaSalle borough on Monday sent at least 35 children and eight adults to hospital to be treated for monoxide poisoning.

WATCH: Montreal parents upset with CSMB’s answers following carbon monoxide leak

Following the incident, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB), which is responsible for the Des Découvreurs school, said it would be checking all of its carbon monoxide detectors.

Other school boards, including the Lester B. Pearson School Board and Riverside School Board, said they would be installing detectors in their buildings.

READ MORE: Lester. B Pearson School Board to install carbon monoxide detectors after incident at LaSalle school

The Riverside School board said it acted out of a concern for students and staff prior to the government announcement.

“We would like to reassure you that all Riverside School Board building systems are up to code, both in material requirements and from an inspection standpoint,” the letter reads.

“However, the safety and security of our staff and students being a priority, as soon as we heard about this week’s incident, we took the necessary measures to install such detectors in all of our buildings.”

READ MORE: Some parents keep kids out of LaSalle school as questions mount over carbon monoxide leak

The letter concludes by stating that compliance with the minister’s requirements will not be an issue.