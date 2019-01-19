Politics
George W. Bush delivers pizza to Secret Service personnel working without pay during shutdown

President Donald Trump isn't backing down on his demand to have a border wall funding included in a government spending bill, prolonging what is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Jennifer Johnson reports that the ongoing shutdown is biting hard on many Americans.

Former President George W. Bush treated his Secret Service detail to pizza to show his appreciation for their service without paychecks during the partial government shutdown.

A photo posted on Bush’s Instagram and Facebook pages shows him delivering pizzas to the detail.

On his posting, Bush said he and wife Laura “are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheque.”

He also said “it’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.”

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford says the photo was taken Friday in Florida, but he didn’t specify the location.

