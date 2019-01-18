Calgary Flames goalie’s brother, who has autism, meets hero, Harvey the Hound in heartwarming video

Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich has some competition when his family is watching games from his home in Czech Republic: his younger brother, Tomas, isn’t waiting to see him on the screen when watching from afar — he’s looking for a furrier teammate.

According to the team, Tomas, who has autism, is just as much a fan of the team’s mascot, Harvey the Hound, as he is his brother.

“When they’re watching my games when they’re back home, he’s always looking for Harvey the Hound,” David said in an article on the Flames website.

READ MORE: Alexander Ovechkin gift thrills young fan in wheelchair following Capitals game in Calgary

That love for Harvey led his brother to arrange a little surprise for Tomas after a recent practice.

In a heartwarming video posted to Twitter on Friday by the Calgary Flames, Tomas is seen walking into a back room to meet his brother, but hiding around the corner is the friendly mascot waiting to surprise him.

As he rounds the corner and peeks around the door, Tomas can be heard shrieking in excitement and is running on the spot.

After running back to his brother briefly, he turns back to Harvey and gives him a big hug.

He then turns back to his brother, hugging him, before turning back to Harvey, shaking his hand and giving him an even bigger hug — even lifting him off the ground.

“He was in tears,” David said. “I was close.”

David said his brother’s autism and other developmental challenges were difficult for his family when they were growing up, but ultimately they brought the brothers closer together.

“He’s my inspiration,” David said.

READ MORE: Young Flames fan surprised with tickets, meet-and-greet after sending Mike Smith ‘Get well soon’ letter

The surprise meeting came during Tomas’ second visit to Calgary with his family to see his brother.

“To have Tomas here and get to see the smile on his face every day, it’s the best,” David said. “I love him very much.

“It’s good for me to keep working, keep trying my best. Everything I do, I do for him. I want to make him proud. He doesn’t get that opportunity, so I’m doing it for both of us.”