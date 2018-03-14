Young Flames fan surprised with tickets, meet-and-greet after sending Mike Smith ‘Get well soon’ letter

A young Calgary Flames fan who sent injured goalie Mike Smith a “get well soon” letter got the ultimate thank you on Tuesday night.

After Smith received the heartfelt letter from the young fan, the team worked to give her the surprise of a lifetime for her ninth birthday: tickets to watch Mike Smith shut out the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night and a chance to meet her favourite goalie after the game.

Smith gave her a hug and thanked her for her letter and for coming to the game.

Smith had been on the injured reserve list since receiving a lower-body injury in a game on Feb 11. He returned to the ice two games ago.

In her letter, Rylee wrote that she and Smith’s fans missed him very much and hoped he’d get better soon.

“It was really amazing,” Rylee said after the game on Tuesday.

“Mike Smith did really good, too.”

— With files from Kevin Smith