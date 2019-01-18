‘I am not a liar’: Saint John forensic officer concludes testimony at Oland murder trial

The lead forensic officer for the Saint John Police Force in the Richard Oland murder investigation has finished an intense week on the witness stand at the retrial of Oland’s 50-year-old son.

Sgt. Mark Smith took the court through his involvement in the case, which included a very bloody crime scene. Defence lawyer Michael Lacy led an aggressive cross-examination of Smith and how he handled the forensic investigation.

Lacy accused Smith of having no control of the crime scene. Smith did not contest many of the arguments being made this week, including that the main crime scene should have stretched much further than the inner office of Richard Oland, where his bludgeoned body was found in July of 2011.

The court also heard that Smith did not make a notation of then-Inspector Glen McCloskey and Const. Greg Oram’s foray into the office, further than Smith had given them permission to travel.

Lacy suggested Smith didn’t volunteer the information “because the right question wasn’t asked of you at the trial.” He suggested Smith didn’t tell the truth on Thursday when he told the court he planned on testifying they had entered the office.

Smith insisted the matter had been discussed and he was waiting for it to be asked of him in court.

He was visibly upset during a break and when the cross-examination had concluded. Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot gave Smith an opportunity to speak during redirect.

“It was never my intention to mislead the court,” Smith said, when given the chance to clarify.

“I admit to making mistakes at the crime scene, but I am not a liar.”

The trial will not sit on Monday as previously scheduled because of the impending storm on Sunday. It is tentatively set to resume on Tuesday.