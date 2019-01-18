Man who started Edmonton fire that killed baby won’t spend more time in jail

The man who pleaded guilty to arson in connection with a 2017 Edmonton house fire that claimed the life of a five-month-old baby boy won’t spend anymore time behind bars.

Bronson Woycenko, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 76 days in jail. Since the time he served at the remand was taken into account, Woycenko has zero days left to serve.

On Aug. 22, 2017, a call was made to 911 shortly before 4 a.m. about a fire on Armitage Crescent S.W.

At the time, investigators said outdoor patio furniture was set on fire near the front door of the southwest Edmonton home. The flames spread quickly, trapping the child and his mother, 29-year-old Angie Tang. They were rescued by firefighters.

The baby, Hunter Brown, died a short time later from smoke inhalation and Tang was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Tang’s family released a statement Thursday following the sentencing.

“It is difficult to express the utter disappointment and disillusionment we are feeling with our justice system following today’s sentencing hearing.

“Hunter’s death was no accident. It was the result of an individual’s deliberate actions. Yet this individual is facing nothing more than a minor inconvenience as his time served means he will have no additional prison time. While we, Hunter’s family, are still desperately struggling with our grief and trauma from losing him to a violent crime,” the statement reads in part.

“Now, not only do we continue to grieve a devastating loss that still impacts our lives every single day, we have to somehow accept that our justice system is incapable of bringing justice for his death.

“How is it possible that we live in a world where there is no justice for an innocent baby’s lost life? Hunter knew only love and joy, and gave so much of these precious gifts to everyone who met him. His life’s meaning was cut short as a result of someone’s deliberate actions. And this person is only being held accountable for a very small portion of the impact of his actions.

“It is truly too much for any sane person to comprehend.”

Woycenko was initially charged with second-degree murder, arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

The murder charge was later withdrawn. Alberta Justice said the Crown determined that the evidence did not meet the prosecution standard of “reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Jessica Tammerand was also charged in connection with the incident, with arson: disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000. Both of those charges were later dropped.

Woycenko pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to arson and two counts of mischief to property.

His sentence includes 24 months’ probation and a firearm prohibition.

After the fire, Hunter’s father, Cordell Brown, said Tammerand and Woycenko had rented a room in the home for about a month in early 2017, before being evicted.

Brown said in total, the pair was evicted three times from various properties he owned.