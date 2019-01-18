Virden man charged with murder in stabbing incident

RCMP in Virden are investigating a Tuesday morning stabbing that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries, with one dying of his wounds the next day.

Police say the stabbing took place just after midnight at a home on Queen Street in the southwest Manitoba community.

Bradley Kenneth Tomms, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats.

The other man, a 27-year-old from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, died in hospital Wednesday. As a result, Tomms was charged with second-degree murder and remanded into custody.

Tomms awaits a court appearance in Brandon Provincial Court.

