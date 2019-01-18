Crime
January 18, 2019 3:15 pm

Amherstview drug raid leads to discovery of alleged child pornography

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP say they were originally searching the home for drugs, but allegedly found child pornography on one of the men's digital devices.

OPP say they discovered child pornography on a man’s device while searching an Amherstview home for drugs.

On Jan. 17, officers from the Napanee OPP, the Napanee crime unit and the community street crime unit of Napanee, Frontenac and Prince Edward County, executed a search warrant at a residence on Amherst Drive.

During the search, police say they seized electronic devices, and some of those devices allegedly contained images of child pornography.

Two Amherstview men were charged as a result of the investigation.

Darren Patrick Jones, 53, was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography, while Shaun Michael Jones, 51, was charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine.

Both men were jointly charged with possession of fentanyl, crystal meth, and Percocet for the purpose of trafficking.

