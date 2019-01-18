Amherstview drug raid leads to discovery of alleged child pornography

OPP say they discovered child pornography on a man’s device while searching an Amherstview home for drugs.

On Jan. 17, officers from the Napanee OPP, the Napanee crime unit and the community street crime unit of Napanee, Frontenac and Prince Edward County, executed a search warrant at a residence on Amherst Drive.

During the search, police say they seized electronic devices, and some of those devices allegedly contained images of child pornography.

Two Amherstview men were charged as a result of the investigation.

Darren Patrick Jones, 53, was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography, while Shaun Michael Jones, 51, was charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine.

Both men were jointly charged with possession of fentanyl, crystal meth, and Percocet for the purpose of trafficking.