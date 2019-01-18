Greater Kingston Major Midget hockey team gearing up for long playoff run

The Greater Kingston Major Midget Frontenacs will try to be the first team in the city’s history to qualify for the Telus Cup tournament.

The Canadian championship event starts on April 22 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Kingston squad, coached by Chris Mahon, Chris Clarke and Dave Mullins, is currently in first place in the Eastern Division of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

READ MORE: Taylor Hall Minor Hockey Tournament in Kingston

With the playoffs fast approaching, the top team in the OMHA will represent the province at the national tournament.

“We’ve never had a season like this before,” said 16-year-old defenceman Cameron Morton.

The teen was drafted by the OHL’s Erie Otters, who sent him back to Kingston knowing he would receive a lot of ice time to improve his game.

“We’ve got a very strong club,” he added.

“Everything seems to be clicking. We get along really well, and it shows in the standings. We’ve got three solid lines, a shutdown defence and two outstanding goaltenders in Brandon Heaslip and Matthew Tovell. Everybody is looking forward to the playoffs and a shot at the Telus Cup.”

The Midget Frontenacs (15-8-5) aren’t getting ahead of themselves; they know that winning in the postseason won’t be easy.

“Teams elevate their game in the playoffs, and we need to do the same thing,” said forward Derek Hamilton.

“We have a strong work ethic,” the 16-year-old continued. “We work hard in practice and in games. We’ve got great team chemistry, which adds to our success.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg minor hockey team practices with pros Patrik Laine, Sami Niku

Aidan MacDonald agrees.

“We’ve got a really good group of guys with loads of chemistry,” said the 17-year old defenceman.

“We’ve found a way to win lots of games this year. We know it won’t be easy come playoff time, but if we play the way we’re capable of playing, we should make some serious postseason noise.”

In the meantime, the Greater Kingston Major Midgets continue to fine-tune their game before the playoffs begin.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, they will face off against the Whitby Wildcats. Game time is 6. p.m. at the Kingston Invista Centre.