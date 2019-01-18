Edmonton Family Matters

More
Canada
January 18, 2019 1:52 pm
Updated: January 18, 2019 1:53 pm

Family Matters podcast recap — Swearing around kids & nostalgia for Mini Pop Kids

By Reporter  Global News

Tue, Jan 8 - Is it OK to swear around kids? Many parents are careful about what they say around their kids, but research suggests casual swearing is totally alright. Kim Smith reports.

A A

Listen on Apple Podcasts   Listen on Google Podcasts

View link »

Many parents are careful about what they say around their kids but research suggests casual swearing is totally alright.

In this episode, cognitive scientist and author of What the F: What Swearing Reveals About Our Language, Our Brains, and Ourselves, Benjamin Bergen, joins us to talk about his research. We also hear from popular Canadian comedian, Derek Seguin. He opens up about his own profanity around his three kids.

Story continues below

Kyla Cornish is known for her down-to-earth and humorous style on the popular parenting blog Mommy’s Weird. You might have seen her bra-breaking appearance with Jillian Michaels and Tyra Banks on the now-defunct show FABLife. She joins us to talk about whether she swears at home and why she’s not happy about her friends getting jobs.

Plus, if you grew up in the 1980s in Canada, you probably remember the original Mini Pop Kids, a group of performers singing family-friendly versions of chart-topping hits. K-tel relaunched the brand in 2004 and this year, the kids have embarked on their biggest cross-country tour. We hear from the kids and the music producer on why the brand remains popular decades later.

Family Matters is always looking for new story ideas:

Connect with Kim Smith

Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca

Twitter: Kim_SmithTV

Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765

Connect with producer Christine Meadows

Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca

Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal

Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Family Matters and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Family Matters and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Derek Seguin
Edmonton Family Matters
Family Matters
kids and profanity
Mini Pop Kids
Podcasts
swearing around kids
What the F

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.