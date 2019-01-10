Mini Pop Kids tour sparks nostalgia for 1980s music fans

If you grew up in the 1980s in Canada, you probably remember the original Mini Pop Kids, a group of performers singing family-friendly versions of chart-topping hits.

K-tel relaunched the brand in 2004 and this year, the kids have embarked on their biggest tour yet by travelling the country, putting on 37 shows over five months.

“We’ve gotten to do so many amazing opportunities that I didn’t think would happen ever in my life,” group member Avery said ahead of their show in St. Albert, Alta. The group began their cross-country tour in Alberta.

The group of 12- and 13-year-olds is sparking nostalgia for the original fans who are now adults.

“My mom was like, ‘I remember the Mini Pop Kids from when I was little.’ We have a cassette tape from the 80s and it’s like so weird seeing all the songs on it,” group member Kylie said.

“It’s something that they (my parents) can look back and go, ‘Well, now I know someone that was in something from my childhood,'” Avery said.

READ MORE: Is it OK to swear around kids?

Mini Pop Kids music producer, Mike Ross, said he grew up learning Christmas songs from a Mini Pop Kids cassette tape.

“It brings me back to singing along to the tape,” Ross said.

The brand’s continued popularity could be attributed to its music that both parents and kids can support.

The family-friendly songs remove profanity and explicit language from popular music.

“When you take anything by like Drake, or Cardi B, they’re writing great music but a lot of it is a lot of adult content,” Ross said.

“I think kids like the Mini Pop Kids because we make the clean versions of songs that maybe their parents won’t let them listen to,” Kylie said.

READ MORE: Why are parents reluctant to ask for help when they need it?

Last summer, 600 hopefuls registered to audition for the Mini Pop Kids. They were tested on their skills through dance and vocals.

Group member Avery said she’s been dancing since she was two years old.

“I’m starting to like singing a lot,” Avery said.

Different from the cassette-era group, the current kids are connecting with their fans live on social media.

Most of the shows are on weekends and holidays, so 12- and 13-year-olds continue with schoolwork during the week and perform on the weekends.

Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.