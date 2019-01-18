Saskatoon weather outlook: snow follows extreme cold warning

Cold temperatures will stick around into Saturday, with snow on the way for the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Saskatoon on Friday.

Temperatures near -30 combined with wind produced wind chill values of -40 to -45 on Friday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Some moderation is expected today as cloud cover increases and the ridge of high pressure moves off to the southeast.

It will be mainly sunny, but Saskatoon will only reach a daytime high of -21, feeling more like -28 with wind chill.

Saturday

Clouds will start to move in around noon, then snow is expected later in the day on Saturday.

Snow will taper off and end in the evening, but skies will remain cloudy overnight.

Sunday

Temperatures will finally start to ease on Sunday, with a high around -9.

The Jan. 18 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Darren Gardiner at Green Lake.

