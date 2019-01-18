Weather
January 18, 2019 12:57 pm
Updated: January 18, 2019 1:26 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: snow follows extreme cold warning

By Reporter  Global News

Snow is expected later in the day on Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather
Cold temperatures will stick around into Saturday, with snow on the way for the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Saskatoon on Friday.

An extreme cold warning is in place for parts of central and northern Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures near -30 combined with wind produced wind chill values of -40 to -45 on Friday morning.

With wind chill, it felt like -42 in Saskatoon on Friday morning.

SkyTracker Weather

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

A look outside Saskatoon over the noon hour on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Some moderation is expected today as cloud cover increases and the ridge of high pressure moves off to the southeast.

It will be mainly sunny, but Saskatoon will only reach a daytime high of -21, feeling more like -28 with wind chill.

Saturday

Clouds will start to move in around noon, then snow is expected later in the day on Saturday.

Snow is expected later in the day on Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather

Snow will taper off and end in the evening, but skies will remain cloudy overnight.

Saskatoon could see up to 5 cm of snow by Sunday.

SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Temperatures will finally start to ease on Sunday, with a high around -9.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Jan. 18 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Darren Gardiner at Green Lake.

Darren Gardiner took the Jan. 18 Your Saskatchewan photo at Green Lake.

Darren Gardiner / Viewer Submitted

