Crime
January 18, 2019 12:39 pm
Updated: January 18, 2019 12:43 pm

Elmira public school briefly placed in hold and secure

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police said it made the move as a precautionary measure but there should be no concern for any residents in the area.

Global News File
Riverside Public School in Elmira, Ont., was briefly placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police on Friday.

The school was placed under the hold and secure at around 11 a.m. but that was lifted minutes later.

Police said it made the move as a precautionary measure but there should be no concern for any residents in the area.

Police say they are looking for a man in the area.

