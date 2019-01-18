Elmira public school briefly placed in hold and secure

Riverside Public School in Elmira, Ont., was briefly placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police on Friday.
The school was placed under the hold and secure at around 11 a.m. but that was lifted minutes later.
Police said it made the move as a precautionary measure but there should be no concern for any residents in the area.
Police say they are looking for a man in the area.
