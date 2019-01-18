Middlesex-London Health Unit issues first cold weather alert of 2019, warming centres announced

As southern Ontario braces for a wintry wallop this weekend, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of 2019.

The advisory was announced shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, as officials noted overnight temperatures on Saturday were expected to hit -17 C, dropping to -21 C overnight Sunday.

The MLHU says it expects the cold weather alert to remain in place until Monday morning.

The alert from the health unit coincides with a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in the London area between late Friday night and Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Officials are reminding residents to limit the amount of time they spend outside when such frigid conditions hit, saying it only takes minutes for exposed skin to be damaged by the elements.

“Temperatures like those we’ll see over the weekend can have an impact on our bodies. The weather can damage exposed skin and can lead to hypothermia if you aren’t dressed accordingly,” MLHU Public Health Inspector Randy Walker said in a statement on Friday.

“Being aware of local weather forecasts and dressing for the conditions by covering exposed skin, wearing gloves and a warm hat and dressing in layers are important steps in reducing the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.”

The MLHU says hypothermia sets in when a person’s internal body temperature drops below normal.

The symptoms may include pale skin, drowsiness, confusion and hallucinations.

Shivering is another symptom of early hypothermia, but the MLHU says that when the condition progresses it may stop as the body’s temperature continues to fall. In severe cases, officials say people can lose consciousness, their breathing can become shallow and their pulse can become irregular and hard to detect.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek out immediate medical treatment.

If you spot anyone who appears to be in distress because of the cold, you’re asked to call London CAReS at 519-667-2273. If the situation appears to be a medical emergency, call 911.

The City of London has also opened several warming centres for the public to make use of when the temperature falls. To see a list, click here.