Frigid overnight lows prompt Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue cold weather alert

Officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) have issued a cold weather alert as temperatures in London are set to dip down to -15 C over the next few nights.

The alert, the fifth issued this year the health unit says, will come into effect Wednesday night and stay in effect until Saturday.

Forecasters with Environment Canada say London will see overnight lows of -15 C on Wednesday, -14 C on Thursday, and -18 C on Friday.

Daytime highs aren’t much better. Temperatures are expected to hover around -7 C for the next three days, not including wind chill.

The MLHU issues cold weather alerts when temperatures dip down to their threshold of -15 C.

The health unit’s public health inspector, Randy Walker, says being aware of the forecast and dressing for the conditions are important steps in the prevention of frostbite and hypothermia.

“Even though cold temperatures like these are an expected part of winter, we often underestimate the impact it can have on our bodies,” Walker said in a statement. “With proper planning and foresight, there’s no reason why we can’t prevent cold-related health concerns and injuries.”

According to the health unit, symptoms of frostbite include skin turning red or blue, or grey/white in later stages, pain, numbness and stiffness. Those who see frostbite are reminded to not rub the area affected, but instead warm it by placing it next to warmer skin or immersing it in warm, not hot, water.

With hypothermia, a condition in which the body’s temperature drops below normal, symptoms can include pale skin, lethargy, confusion and hallucinations. Although shivering is part of the early stages of hypothermia, a person may shiver less as their body temperature drops. In severe cases, a person may lose consciousness, breathe shallowly, and have an irregular or hard-to-detect pulse.

A city-issued list of warming centres and emergency shelters can be found on the London.ca website. The city can also be contacted at homelessprevention@london.ca or at 519-661-2489, ext. 1852.

The health unit says anyone who witnesses someone outdoors and in distress from the cold should contact London CAReS at 519-667-2273, or 911 if it’s a medical emergency.