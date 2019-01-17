Special weather statement calls for weekend snow, bitter cold in London region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and surrounding areas ahead of a winter storm system, expected to bring snow and frigid cold over the weekend.

The advisory, which covers London and Middlesex, along with Lambton, Elgin, Brant, and Oxford counties, says the region will be scraped by the northern fringe of a winter storm tracking south of the Great Lakes beginning late Friday night.

Snow amounting to 10-15 cm for areas near Lake Erie and 2-5 cm for areas north of Highway 7 will continue into Saturday evening, the advisory said.

Alongside the snow will be bitterly cold temperatures, made worse by winds forecasted to gust up to 60 km/h. Saturday and Sunday’s highs are expected to be -10 and -12 degrees, respectively, but with the wind chill, things will feel closer to between -20 and -30 degrees. These frigid temperatures will continue into Monday morning.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Also, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” said the advisory. “Blowing snow will also be an issue Saturday resulting in reduced visibility at times.”

But things could change, forecasters say. Snowfall amounts could vary if the storm system tracks further north or south than anticipated.

“Regardless of the track, very cold wind chill values can be expected into Monday morning,” Environment Canada said.

The average high for this time of year is -2.6 degrees, while the average low is -10.3. The low-temperature records for Jan. 19 and 20 are -29.1, set in 1994, and -26.1, set in 1970, respectively.