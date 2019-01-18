Amy Schumer speaks out after her face is Photoshopped on Instagram

Amy Schumer has criticized an Instagram account for posting an edited photo of her in which her face is completely distorted from the original picture.

The Trainwreck actress shared a screenshot of the side-by-side photo comparison from the account get_insta_ready.

“DM me pictures you would like to post and I will make them insta ready,” the Instagram account captioned the side-by-side photos of Schumer. “Like what [I] did with Amy Schumer? I will do that for you, too.”

READ MORE: Barbie live-action movie back in the works, starring Margot Robbie

The edited shot appears to have narrowed Schumer’s face and nose. Her eyes are enlarged and brightened, the photo has been smoothed and lipstick has been applied to the comedian’s lips.

“Woof,” Schumer, who is currently pregnant, commented. “This is not good for our culture. I like how I look and don’t want to look like a carbon copy of this one type woman you feel is the best way to look.”

“I will edit your pictures and make them Instagram ready for $5 only!!! … The best Instagram experience is on the app. Like friends’ posts, share your moments, and discover accounts to love,” the account’s bio read.

It appears the Instagram account has since been deleted.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer among 302 arrested at Brett Kavanaugh protests

This is not the first time Schumer has spoken out about beauty standards and Photoshop.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Amy Schumer

In the summer, Schumer sounded off on an edited bikini photo of herself that had been shared on another Instagram account.

“So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better I’m [sic] my OPINION in the second photo,” the Instagram user captioned the since-deleted post.

“I disagree. I like how I really look. That’s my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy,” Schumer wrote back. “I look like I’d give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice, but it’s not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we’re both right.”

The person who edited and posted the photo responded to Schumer, saying: “I’m sorry Amy! It was unfair to do that to you. I didn’t think much about it when I first posted the pic. I’ve seen a lot of people Photoshopping celebrities so I didn’t think mine would even be a blimp. I spent like 30 min making the photo and I should have never posted it! I’m glad people called out this post! That was a dick move on my end. Well all I can do is apologize, I’m sorry.”