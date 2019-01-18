Snow, extremely cold weather on its way to Kingston, Brockville and Belleville

Snow and bitterly cold weather is expected to hit Eastern Ontario, including the Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions this weekend, warns Environment Canada.

The weather agency says these areas will be on the northern fringe of a major winter storm set to flow south over the Great Lakes.

READ MORE: Polar vortex splits into three, setting up Ontario and Quebec for -30C cold and a weekend storm

Although Kingston is expected to get up to three centimeters of snow on Friday, officials note high amounts of snowfall should hit over the weekend.

Environment Canada says the storm will begin Saturday afternoon and taper off Sunday morning.

The weather authority said it is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow near Lake Ontario; the Saint Lawrence River to 40 km north of Highway 401 may see five to 10 centimetres.

It also warns of bitterly cold temperatures and biting northerly winds, which could bring temperatures down to -25 degrees Celsius to -35 degrees Celsius with wind chill that could continue into Monday morning.

Environment Canada is warning those in the area that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.