RCMP Stetson found in Germany coming home to Surrey

An RCMP Stetson is making its way back across the Atlantic as the hat of an officer killed in the line of duty will be travelling from Germany to its former home in Surrey, B.C.

When Tim Jockel recently came across an RCMP Stetson for sale at a flea market in Hamburg, Germany, he was thrilled because the former police officer is a collector of RCMP memorabilia.

To verify the hat was authentic, Jockel sent photos of the Stetson and its regimental number inside to a friend and retired RCMP officer in Canada.

It was discovered that the Stetson belonged to Const. Terry Draginda, a 24-year-old Surrey RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty in a car crash in 1974.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig says it’s truly a remarkable story.

“It makes you wonder where has this Stetson been for the last 45 years. If the hat could talk and tell the stories, it would be great to hear,” Greig said.

It’s not known how the hat ended up Germany, but the Stetson will soon be on display at the Surrey RCMP detachment.