Winnipeg’s Main Street Project using Amazon to ask for donations

The Main Street Project is making it easier for Winnipeggers who want to donate to the organization.

The charity, which supports homeless people as well as those living with addiction and mental health issues, is using an Amazon Wish List in order to make giving more convenient.

We are about to head into a very cold few days. If you're looking at how you can help the homeless in our city, please consider purchase an item from MSP's Amazon Wishlist and your donation will be mailed directly to our door:https://t.co/WvAqpxQx6f? — Main Street Project (@MainStProject) January 17, 2019

Donors can choose items from the organization’s wish list and pay through the Amazon app or website.

The item then gets shipped straight to the Main Street Project’s door.

READ MORE: Manitoba charities feel hit as Canada at 10-year donation low

The organization’s list includes many mittens and tuque options as the city heads into a major cold snap.

“Main Street Project is a charity, and we rely donations to be able to provide warm items to our community members,” the organization tweeted.

The list also includes hygiene projects like toothbrushes and deodorant.