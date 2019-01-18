Canada
Winnipeg’s Main Street Project using Amazon to ask for donations

The Main Street Project is using an Amazon Wish List to ask for specific donations.

The Main Street Project is making it easier for Winnipeggers who want to donate to the organization.

The charity, which supports homeless people as well as those living with addiction and mental health issues, is using an Amazon Wish List in order to make giving more convenient.

Donors can choose items from the organization’s wish list and pay through the Amazon app or website.

The item then gets shipped straight to the Main Street Project’s door.

The organization’s list includes many mittens and tuque options as the city heads into a major cold snap.

“Main Street Project is a charity, and we rely donations to be able to provide warm items to our community members,” the organization tweeted.

The list also includes hygiene projects like toothbrushes and deodorant.

