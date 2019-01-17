Five people escape Surrey duplex blaze

Fire heavily damaged a Surrey home in the 12900-block of 108th Avenue early Thursday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a two-unit duplex and were greeted by flames shooting from the unit on the right.

The call was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, and as many as 20 firefighters converged on the scene to attack the interior of the home.

Five people in total from both units and three large dogs escaped the blaze.

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze within an hour.

One of the occupants had reportedly mentioned that a candle had been burning in a bedroom inside the unit where the fire had started.

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael says a fire investigator will be on the scene Friday to determine the actual cause of the fire.