Suspicious overnight fire destroys Surrey towing business

RCMP and fire investigators are probing a suspicious overnight fire that completely destroyed a Surrey towing business.

Surrey Fire Service battalion chief Reo Jerome said crews were called to the scene just before 5 a.m., and arrived to find H&R Towing at 124th Street and 83A Avenue fully engulfed.

He said firefighters had to cut through a locked fence to gain access to the building.

Jerome said there were several small explosions from combustible material inside the building, and crews treated it as a defensive fire.

The building eventually collapsed on itself, Jerome said.

The building was unoccupied, and no one was hurt, Jerome added, but noted that there were suspicious aspects to the fire.

“There were some investigations from the RCMP that it needed to be investigated, so they held the scene until one of our inspectors could go there,” said Jerome.

Global News has requested comment from the RCMP.