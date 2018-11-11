Fire crews put down 2-alarm blaze at empty Surrey home

Fire crews were called to extinguish a two-alarm blaze at an empty house in Surrey on Sunday.

Acting Battalion Chief Dan McIntosh said crews were called to a property at the corner of 160th Street and 103 Avenue around 1:50 p.m.

McIntosh said the fire was in a 1,000 square-foot addition to the empty home, and crews were able isolate it there and protect the original structure.

He said no one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

It’s too early to say how the fire started, McIntosh said, noting that a fire investigator had yet to visit the scene.

“It is a vacant house, that’s always is suspicious when we have a fire in a vacant house, but without fire investigators we really can’t say,” he said.

