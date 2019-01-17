Man charged with attempted murder in North Delta stabbing
A 46-year-old Delta man is facing a charge of attempted murder over his alleged role in a stabbing on Monday.
Delta police say officers were called to the 11600-block of 82nd Avenue in North Delta around 9:20 p.m., to reports of an altercation.
Delta resident Benny Ibanez, who is not known to police, was arrested without incident as he attempted to leave the scene.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was attended at the scene by officers and paramedics.
Police said Ibanez and the victim knew each other. A knife was recovered at the scene.
Ibanez is due back in court on Jan. 31.
