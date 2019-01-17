Female pedestrian in critical condition after alleged hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end
Officials say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Patterson Avenue just before 7 p.m. with reports of a pedestrian struck.
Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the collision.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Danforth Road was closed between Warden and Danforth avenues.
