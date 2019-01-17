Crime
January 17, 2019 8:55 pm

Female pedestrian in critical condition after alleged hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto Paramedics say a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

File / Global News
A A

Officials say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Patterson Avenue just before 7 p.m. with reports of a pedestrian struck.

Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the collision.

READ MORE: 2 pedestrians struck, killed minutes apart in Toronto and Mississauga collisions

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Danforth Road was closed between Warden and Danforth avenues.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Pedestrian Struck
Scarborough
Scarborough traffic
Toronto Hit and run
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Police
Toronto Road Safety

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.