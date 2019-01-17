Female pedestrian in critical condition after alleged hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end

Officials say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Patterson Avenue just before 7 p.m. with reports of a pedestrian struck.

Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the collision.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Danforth Road was closed between Warden and Danforth avenues.

Collision: Danforth Rd / Patterson Ave

– pedestrian struck, unconscious

-EMS on scene, transporting to hospital via emerg-run

-veh/driver fled the scene

-Police on location

-Danforth/Warden shut down eastbound and westbound#GO106454

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 18, 2019