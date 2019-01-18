Peterborough council votes to add bike lanes in downtown area on Charlotte Street

Peterborough City Council has voted to add cycling lanes to Charlotte Street, a busy east-west thoroughfare downtown.

But the plan is not sitting well with the one councillor who voted against the idea that was brought up during budget talks on Wednesday night.

Lesley Parnell was surprised the subject came up.

“The process was a complete blindside. There was no costing applied to it,” said Parnell. “

“There was no listing of the consequences or implications, and of course, no public engagement this time around.”

Part of the downtown artery is undergoing a major redesign to make it more urban-friendly.

Adding bike lanes, says Mayor Dianne Therrien, should be included, even though the previous city council voted against it because of safety concerns.

Some merchants on Charlotte Street worry that bike lanes will reduce parking spots near their stores and cost them business. Other stores say there is merit to the plan.

“I think it could be safer for cyclists to have those designated lanes. and could potentially bring in more business. It’s easier to park a bike than it is to park a car these days downtown,” said Tori Cartwright, manager of Tribal Voices.

Before anything proceeds, city staff will prepare a costing report for council and the public will get a chance to weigh in as well.