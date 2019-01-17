Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant surrenders to Calgary police

A Calgary man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has surrendered to police.

Michael Richard Cole, 49, turned himself in on Monday at the District 2 office of the Calgary Police Service, police said.

He is charged with being unlawfully at large, police said on Thursday.

Two years ago, Dianne Denovan was tied up and severely beaten by Cole, which left her suffering broken bones, a lacerated eye and a brain injury.

In 2016, Cole was arrested in Calgary and sentenced to two years and five months for aggravated assault. He was released on parole on Dec. 3, 2018.

READ MORE: Calgary domestic abuse victim warns about ex-boyfriend wanted on Canada-wide warrant

On Dec. 17, Denovan’s daughter, Nikole Denovan, was informed by the Parole Board of Canada that Cole didn’t report to the halfway house at which he was staying.

“It was terror, really,” Nikole told Global News in December 2018. “As much as we have taken as many precautions as possible to ensure her safety and her security since this incident, it was like she is reliving this all over again.”

Nikole posted about her mother’s assault on Facebook in hopes of tracking down Cole. It was shared 27,000 times, she said.

With Cole back in police custody, Nikole said she’s relieved that he’s no longer free.

“[There’s] a sense of relief knowing he’s back in custody,” she said. “It’s a weight off the shoulders.”

READ MORE: Domestic abuse survivor now helping other victims of family violence

Nikole added she’s worried he’ll be released back into the public again and may re-offend. They are pushing to have him finish his sentence.

“We are hoping his sentence will be extended because he was unlawfully at large,” she said.

The family is also concerned Cole may try to contact them again, as he previously tried to do so while he was in a halfway house, she said.

“He will probably try again,” she said.

READ MORE: Crisis calls to Alberta women’s shelters up 10% in 2 years

If you need to speak with a women’s shelter near you, call toll free at: 1-866-331-3933

With files from Global News’ Carolyn Kury de Castillo and Kaylen Small.