Mixed reaction from Peterborough university students to 10% tuition cut

The Ontario government will cut tuition by 10 per cent for post-secondary students in September.

The government pointed to the fact the province has the highest tuition rates in Canada, as well as a strain on the Ontario Student Assistance Program as reasons for the move.

The move will save the average university student $660 in tuition and $340 for college students.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Ryan Welsh, an Indigenous Studies student at Trent. “It will encourage more people to go to school.”

“I think it’s a really good idea,” added Cameron MacDonald, a history student at Trent.

“It sounds nice, but if you think of changes to OSAP, how much is it really?” asked Debbie Hart, a Trent nursing student.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Trent University stated:

“Trent supports attempts to make universities more accessible and affordable for domestic students. We hope that this goal will be accomplished in a way that does not create financial pressures that make it difficult to maintain the quality education for which Ontario is widely known.”

A 10 per cent tuition cut will take approximately $360 million away from Ontario universities and $80 million from colleges.

“Folks have been telling me tuition is just a barrier for families,” said David Piccini, parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities and MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South.

“This is big for anyone in our community, whether you’re a college or university student or even an apprenticeship student. This will just make things more accessible for families in Northumberland-Peterborough South,” added Piccini.

