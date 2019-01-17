Charges pending after school bus hits pedestrian in Simcoe: OPP

The OPP say an 18-year-old boy has suffered minor injuries after being hit by a school bus in Simcoe.

Police say the accident happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday at a crosswalk at Norfolk and Robinson streets.

There were approximately 20 students on board the bus at the time of the crash, but police say the driver and students did not suffer any injuries.

Norfolk OPP is investigating and say charges are pending.

Pedestrian struck by school bus while using crosswalk at Norfolk St South & Robinsin St in Simcoe. 18 yr old male suffered minor injuries. #NorfolkOPP investigating. Charges pending. #PayAttention @NorfolkEMS ^es pic.twitter.com/dmZ6WKAEY4 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 17, 2019